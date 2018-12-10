England v West Indies: Tourists' Test squad unchanged for winter tour

England have won their last five Test matches

England have named an unchanged 16-man squad for the three-Test series in the West Indies starting next month.

Joe Root's team beat Sri Lanka 3-0 last month, with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and opener Rory Burns making their debuts.

David Willey returns for the five-match one-day series starting in February, with Sam Curran, Liam Dawson and Olly Stone left out.

The squad for the three-match T20 series that completes the tour of the Caribbean in March will be named later.

Warwickshire seamer Stone, who made his ODI debut in Sri Lanka and took one wicket in three innings, remains in the Test squad with the younger of the Curran brothers, Sam, who has scored 404 runs and taken 14 wickets in his first seven matches.

Surrey left-hander Burns, 28, made a steady start to his Test career with 155 runs in six innings and a top score of 59.

Foakes, 25, impressed after being called in to cover for Jonny Bairstow, with a century and a fifty, plus eight catches and two stumpings.

Surrey batsman Ollie Pope was part of the original squad in Sri Lanka but left the tour ahead of the second Test to play for the Lions and is not included.

England have won only one Test series in the West Indies since 1968, when Michael Vaughan's team sealed a 3-0 win in 2004.

The most recent tour in 2015 saw the Windies win the final match by five wickets to draw the series at 1-1.

Analysis

Jonathan Agnew, BBC cricket correspondent

It's very rare for successive Test squads to be unchanged but such is the sense of achievement and therefore loyalty to those who beat Sri Lanka 3-0 that the selectors resisted the temptation to tinker.

That suggests support for openers Burns and Jennings - although they still have some work to do to cement all-important Ashes places - and also for Bairstow, a late but successful arrival at number three.

Jofra Archer hasn't been included in either squad, his registration is still to be finalised, and surely this reduces his chances of being included for the World Cup.

England's tour of the West Indies 15-16 January: warm-up match v WI Board XI, Barbados 17-18 January: warm-up match v WI Board XI, Barbados 23-27 January: 1st Test, Kensington Oval, Barbados 31 Jan-4 Feb: 2nd Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua 9-13 February: 3rd Test, Darren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia 17 February: one-day warm-up match v Vice Chancellor's XI, Barbados 20 February: 1st ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados 22 February: 2nd ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados 25 February: 3rd ODI, National Stadium, Grenada 27 February: 4th ODI, National Stadium, Grenada 2 March: 5th ODI, Darren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia 5 March: 1st T20, Darren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia 8 March: 2nd T20, Warner Park, St Kitts & Nevis 10 March: 3rd T20, Warner Park, St Kitts & Nevis

Test squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Jack Leach (Somerset), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)