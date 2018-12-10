England's Kirstie Gordon sidelined with stress fracture in lower back

Gordon claimed best figures of 3-16 in the Women's World T20

England women's slow left-armer Kirstie Gordon is set for a lay-off with a stress fracture in her lower back.

The Aberdeenshire-born 21-year-old was England's most successful bowler at last month's World T20 with eight wickets as they finished runners-up.

She was also the leading wicket-taker in the County Championship, with 35, and in the Super League, with 17.

England women's coach Mark Robinson said: "Hopefully the time out allows her to come back fitter and stronger."