Glamorgan trio Shaun Marsh, Colin Ingram and Marchant de Lange await IPL auction

Colin Ingram bowls right arm leg spin as well as being one of Glamorgan's senior batsmen

Glamorgan leading batsmen Colin Ingram and Shaun Marsh will be among the nine most expensive players at the Indian Premier League auction next week.

Fast bowler Marchant de Lange is also available for the competition, which runs between 23 March and 12 May.

Selection for the IPL would keep them out of the One-Day Cup and the opening Championship match if they are bought by an Indian franchise.

Neither Ingram nor Marsh were picked up for the 2018 IPL.

The pair are listed at 20m rupees (around £220,000) in the auction on 18 December, De Lange at Rs 7.5m, while Usman Khawaja, who also played for Glamorgan in 2018, is quoted at Rs 10m.

Marsh may not be available for Glamorgan later in the season because of Australia commitments.