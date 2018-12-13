England would have to 'screw-up' to not win World Cup, says James Anderson

England won their last one-day series 3-1 against Sri Lanka and India and Australia at home last summer

England would have to "screw-up" to not win the 2019 World Cup, according to fast bowler James Anderson.

Captain Eoin Morgan's side are the number one-ranked one-day team in the world and are strong favourites for next summer's World Cup on home soil.

They have won their last nine series of two matches or more and have won 51 of 77 matches since the 2015 World Cup.

"There's no-one really anywhere near [England] in the one-day form, probably India is the closest," Anderson said.

Speaking on the Tailenders podcast, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker added: "But I think in our conditions I don't think anyone is going to come near so I think we've really got to screw up if we don't win the World Cup."

England's only one-day series loss since January 2017 was to Scotland in a one-off match last summer.

They have won their most recent series against eight of the nine teams they will face in next year's World Cup, with the only exception Afghanistan who they have not played.

"I don't want to put too much pressure on the lads, but the way that England play, the talent we've got, the players we've got and the way we play as a team I just think we've got all bases covered," said Anderson, who played the most recent of his 194 ODIs at the 2015 World Cup.

England have never won the 50-over World Cup and suffered an embarrassing early exit against Bangladesh in 2015.