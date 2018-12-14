Adrian Birrell: Hampshire appoint ex-Ireland coach as first-team manager

Adrian Birrell is currently coaching Paarl Rocks in South Africa's Mzansi Super League T20 competition

Hampshire have named former Ireland head coach Adrian Birrell as first-team manager, replacing Craig White.

South African Birrell, 58, has more recently been an assistant coach with the Proteas, having previously led England's under-19 side.

Ex-England all-rounder White stepped down in October for personal reasons, after two seasons as head coach.

"It is a wonderful opportunity for me personally and I can't wait to get started in the new year," said Birrell.

"I am very excited to be working with such a talented group of cricketers and look forward to competing for honours in all three formats."

Birrell will arrive at the Ageas Bowl in March ahead of the team's pre-season tour.

Hampshire won the One-Day Cup in 2018 under White, and also maintained their place in Division One of the County Championship by finishing fifth.

"Adi is someone who is well respected throughout the cricketing world and has a reputation for improving individual and team performance," said director of cricket Giles White.

"He brings experience, a sense of enjoyment and a genuine passion for the game and the people that play it - I'm looking forward to working with him."