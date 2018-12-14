Lancashire: Toby Lester and Danny Lamb sign new two-year contracts at Old Trafford

Danny Lamb (left) and Toby Lester were part of the Lancashire side which reached 2018 T20 Finals Day

Lancashire's Toby Lester and Danny Lamb have signed new two-year deals to remain at Old Trafford until at least the end of the 2020 season.

Left-arm seamer Lester, 25, took 15 wickets in 11 matches to help his side reach T20 Finals Day, where they were beaten in the semi-final by eventual winners Worcestershire.

All-rounder Lamb, 23, made six appearances, taking five wickets.

Lester is playing grade cricket this winter with North Sydney in Australia.

"To play a significant role in the run to Finals Day this year was brilliant for me," he said. "I hope to build on those experiences."

"Playing cricket for Lancashire is all I've ever wanted to do," said Lamb. "I feel like my game has progressed well over the past 12 months and it was a great feeling to make my first-class debut at Worcester."