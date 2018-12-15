Ben Coad: Yorkshire seamer signs two-year contract extension

Ben Coad has taken 103 wickets in 24 first-class matches

Ben Coad has signed a two-year contract extension with Yorkshire, keeping him at Headingley until the end of 2021.

The 24-year-old seamer, who came through Yorkshire's academy system, took 48 wickets at 16.33 during the 2018 County Championship season.

"It's not only the biggest club in England, but probably the world," Coad told the club's website.

"It's a massive privilege to play here and a massive honour to sign an extension."