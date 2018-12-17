Australia v India: Virat Kohli and Tim Paine clash in second Test in Perth

Spinner Lyon celebrates after taking the wicket of India captain Virat Kohli

Second Test, Perth Stadium (day four): Australia: 326 & 243: Khawaja 72, Shami 6-56 India 283 & 112-5: Hazlewood 2-24, Lyon 2-30 India need 175 more to win Scorecard

Australia captain Tim Paine and India counterpart Virat Kohli clashed on day four of the second Test in Perth as the hosts closed in on victory.

Umpire Chris Gaffaney had to step in at one point when the two exchanged words while Paine was batting.

During India's second innings, keeper Paine, speaking to Murali Vijay, said: "I know he's your captain but you can't seriously like him as a bloke."

Australia look set to level the series with India 112-5 chasing 287 to win.

Paine had said before the series that "gaining the respect of our country and fans is as high priority as winning" in Australia's first home Test series since March's ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

However, he and Kohli clashed late on day three after a caught-behind appeal against Australia's captain was turned down.

Walking past Paine, Kohli said to his team-mates "If he messes it up, it's 2-0", to which Paine replied: "You've got to bat first, big head."

The sledging continued during the fourth day after the pair collided when Paine was taking a quick single. The stump microphone picked up the conversation.

Kohli to Paine: "I'm not saying a word to you, why are you getting riled up?"

Paine to Kohli: "I'm fine. You're the one that lost it yesterday, why are you trying to be cool today?"

Chris Gaffaney: "Oi, that's enough, that's enough."

Paine: "We're allowed to talk."

Gaffaney: "Nah, nah, come on, play the game. You guys are the captains."

Paine: "We can have a conversation... there's no swearing, no..."

Gaffaney: "Tim you're the captain."

Paine: "Keep your cool, Virat!"

Kohli responded with a wry smile.

What about the state of the match?

On a pitch offering indifferent bounce and difficult for batting, Australia began day four on 132-4 and added 60 before Paine was caught by Kohli off Mohammed Shami for 37.

Shami eventually finished with 6-56 as Australia lost five wickets for 15 runs but Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood put on 36 for the last wicket to lift Australia from 207-9 to 243 all out.

Paceman Starc then bowled KL Rahul for a duck with the fourth ball of India's second innings.

Cheteshwar Pujara fell for four before Nathan Lyon grabbed the prized wicket of Kohli, caught by Usman Khawaja for 17.

Lyon also bowled Vijay for 20, while Ajinkya Rahane was caught by Travis Head off Hazlewood for 30 to leave India reeling.

The tourists, who lead the four-match series 1-0, have only scored at least 287 to win a Test on two previous occasions.