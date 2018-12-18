IPL: Sam Curran bought for £800,000 and Jonny Bairstow for £250,000

Sam Curran averages 36.72 with the bat and 25.14 with the ball in seven Tests for England

England all-rounder Sam Curran was bought for £800,000 by Kings XI Punjab in the auction for the 2019 Indian Premier League.

The 20-year-old attracted the third-highest bid of 72m rupees, having entered with a base price of 20m.

Hyderabad Sunrisers signed England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow for £250,000, but Eoin Morgan and Chris Woakes went unsold in Jaipur.

The 12th season of the IPL will run from 29 March to 19 May.

The venue for the tournament has yet to be decided.

Players involved in England's 2019 World Cup squad must return from India by 25 April.

Rising star Curran in demand

Left-arm seamer Curran has enjoyed a remarkable six months after making his Test debut in June.

He was named England's man of the series in their 4-1 victory over India and was part of the Surrey team that won the County Championship.

He was also part of England's 3-0 triumph in Sri Lanka this winter, although he missed the final Test with a side strain.

Curran has played two one-day internationals but no Twenty20s for England.

Kings XI won the bidding for him despite interest from Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

What about the other English players?

Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali were among the England players retained by their franchises last month.

However, only five of the 19 England-qualified players who entered their names into the auction attracted bids.

As well as Curran and Bairstow, England batsman Joe Denly was bought for £110,000 by Kolkata Knight Riders, who also signed ex-England seamer Harry Gurney for £85,000, while Rajasthan Royals recruited Lancashire batsman Liam Livingstone for £55,000.

England limited-overs captain Morgan, all-rounder Woakes, batsman Alex Hales and pace bowlers Mark Wood and Chris Jordan went unsold.

Highly-rated Sussex all-rounder Jofra Archer, who qualifies to play for England in January after the England and Wales Cricket Board changed its regulations, was retained by Rajasthan.

Pat Brown, the 20-year-old Worcestershire seamer who was the leading wicket-taker in their triumphant T20 Blast campaign this summer, was overlooked despite a base price of £45,000.

Chennai Super Kings: Sam Billings (retained), David Willey (retained)

Delhi Capitals: None

Kings XI Punjab: Sam Curran (£800,000)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Joe Denly (£110,000), Harry Gurney (£85,000)

Mumbai Indians: None

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (£250,000)

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (retained), Ben Stokes (retained), Jofra Archer (retained), Liam Livingstone (£55,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Moeen Ali (retained)

Who were the most expensive buys?

Varun Chakravarthy, an Indian mystery spinner who has played only one first-class match, attracted the joint highest bid of £940,000 from Kings XI.

Rajasthan paid the same amount for India left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat.

£940,000 - Varun Chakravarthy (Ind), Kings XI Punjab

- Varun Chakravarthy (Ind), Kings XI Punjab £940,000 - Jaydev Unadkat (Ind), Rajasthan Royals

- Jaydev Unadkat (Ind), Rajasthan Royals £800,000 - Sam Curran (Eng), Kings XI Punjab

- Sam Curran (Eng), Kings XI Punjab £715,000 - Colin Ingram (SA), Delhi Capitals

- Colin Ingram (SA), Delhi Capitals £560,000 - Carlos Brathwaite (WI), Kolkata Knight Riders

What about the other stars?

India legend and three-time IPL winner MS Dhoni will again line up for defending champions Chennai Super Kings, while West Indies' Chris Gayle remains part of the Kings XI squad.

Steve Smith and David Warner, who missed this year's IPL after being banned for their part in Australia's ball-tampering scandal, have been retained by Rajasthan and Hyderabad respectively.

However, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum - a veteran of every IPL since its inaugural edition in 2008 - was not bought at the auction after being released by Bangalore.

South Africa's Dale Steyn and former team-mate and pace bowler Morne Morkel did not attract buyers, while Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was released by Delhi.