IPL: Glamorgan captain Colin Ingram bought for £715,000 by Delhi Capitals

Colin Ingram has played 31 one-day internationals and nine T20 matches for South Africa

Glamorgan one-day captain Colin Ingram was bought by Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League auction for around £715,000.

It means the former South Africa batsman, 33, will miss Glamorgan's participation in the One-Day Cup.

The IPL will run from 29 March to 19 May, while Glamorgan's eight-game campaign in the 50-over competition takes place between 17 April and 7 May.

Ingram is due to play for Glamorgan in the T20 Blast in July and August.

He was listed in the IPL auction with a base price at 20m rupees (around £225,000) and was bought for 64m rupees.

Ingram, who plays for Glamorgan as a non-overseas player under the Kolpak ruling, is currently in Australia where he is captaining the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash.