Cameron Delport: Essex sign batsman for 2019 and 2020 T20 Blast

Cameron Delport
Cameron Delport has scored three centuries in Twenty20 cricket

Essex have signed South African batsman Cameron Delport for the 2019 and 2020 T20 Blast competitions.

The 29-year-old, who has played in the Big Bash League and Indian Premier League, left Leicestershire last month, midway through a two-year contract.

He has scored almost 4,000 runs in 171 T20 matches at a strike-rate of 138.29, and is a useful medium-pace bowler.

"The club has an amazing history and tradition so I'm proud to be given the opportunity to get involved," he said.

"There's a strong squad and I hope to play my part in getting the Eagles to Finals Day come September."

