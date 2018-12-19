Cameron Delport: Essex sign batsman for 2019 and 2020 T20 Blast
Essex have signed South African batsman Cameron Delport for the 2019 and 2020 T20 Blast competitions.
The 29-year-old, who has played in the Big Bash League and Indian Premier League, left Leicestershire last month, midway through a two-year contract.
He has scored almost 4,000 runs in 171 T20 matches at a strike-rate of 138.29, and is a useful medium-pace bowler.
"The club has an amazing history and tradition so I'm proud to be given the opportunity to get involved," he said.
"There's a strong squad and I hope to play my part in getting the Eagles to Finals Day come September."