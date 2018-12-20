James Vince: Hampshire captain joins Auckland Aces for Super Smash

James Vince will return for Hampshire's pre-season in March

Hampshire captain James Vince is to play in New Zealand's 20-over Super Smash competition for Auckland Aces this winter.

The England batsman, 27, will feature in the Twenty20 tournament in January and February as part of his "off-season development", returning in March.

He will play alongside Kiwi batsmen Martin Guptill and Colin Munro, who played for Hampshire last season.

Vince helped Hampshire win the One-Day Cup in June.

The right-hander has played for England in all formats in 2018 and was part of England's tour of New Zealand last winter.