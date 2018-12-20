Joe Root: Big Bash League debut for new Sydney Thunder signing
-
Cricket
|Big Bash League: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars
|Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra Date: Friday 21 December Start time: 08:15 GMT
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Sport website & app from 08:00 GMT
England Test captain Joe Root will make his Big Bash League debut for Sydney Thunder in Canberra on Friday.
The 27-year-old, unsold at this year's Indian Premier League auctions, will play alongside England vice-captain Jos Buttler against Melbourne Stars.
But they will not face England team-mate Liam Plunkett, as the new Surrey signing is joining the Stars for the second half of the tournament.
Root has played in 61 domestic Twenty20 matches, scoring eight fifties with a highest score of 92 not out and an average of 32.
In T20 internationals, the Yorkshire batsman averages 35, with 787 runs from 26 innings and a highest score of 90 not out.
Last month, he and Buttler helped England to a 3-0 Test series win in Sri Lanka.
Buttler, 28, averaged 54 playing for Rajasthan Royals in this year's IPL, scoring 548 runs in 13 innings with five fifties.