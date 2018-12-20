Glamorgan Cricket: Maynard could lead county into new season

Mark Wallace (right) played for Glamorgan for 18 seasons before retiring in 2017

Glamorgan may still have Matthew Maynard as interim coach going into the 2019 season, according to new Director of Cricket Mark Wallace.

Maynard, previously in charge between 2008 and 2010, is currently running winter training.

"I'd have absolutely no problem with Matt leading us into the season as interim head coach," said Wallace.

He will not start work at Glamorgan until February because of Professional Cricketers' Association commitments.

Glamorgan announced plans to appoint a new director of cricket and head coach at the end of the 2018 season, with coach Robert Croft departing after they finished bottom of the Championship.

"Time is ticking on, and are we going to have the requisite time to go through a thorough process to get the right person in before the start of the season?" said Wallace, who captained the county between 2013 and 2015.

"We're lucky to have Matt Maynard as interim head coach. He'd be a strong candidate (for the permanent role), he's got a good CV not just at Glamorgan but around the world.

"But this is a club with a huge amount of potential, a big ground, a support base and some talented young players, so we can't think we won't get outstanding candidates from around the world as well."

Wallace believes his two seasons working for the players' association give him a wider perspective than if he had moved straight from playing into coaching.

His CV includes top-level coaching qualifications and a degree in journalism.

"That's something that's always going to be bandied around, 'jobs for the boys', but I've got a profile that fits both roles.

"I grew up supporting Glamorgan, I wanted to play for Glamorgan and I did. But I've also had a great deal of external experience working with the PCA, and some academic stuff as well, so hopefully I balance that out."

Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris, who doubled up in the Director of Cricket job between 2013 and 2018, has no doubt of Wallace's pedigree.

"Mark was an outstanding player, I think he could be an even better administrator," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"He gets on well with people, but he can make tough decisions, and I believe he'll have a very successful career as an administrator not just at Glamorgan but possibly beyond."

Glamorgan hope to sign an experienced new batsman early in the New Year, but will also need to decide on a new One-Day Cup captain after Colin Ingram signed an Indian Premier League contract, as well as lining up a potential replacement for Shaun Marsh if he is on Australia duty.