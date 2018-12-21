Jack Taylor: Gloucestershire all-rounder clear to bowl again as one-year ban ends

Jack Taylor has taken 75 first-class wickets for Gloucestershire, with a best of 4-16, since making his debut in 2010

Gloucestershire all-rounder Jack Taylor says he is "excited" to bowl again but admits a third suspension for an illegal action took a mental toll.

The 27-year-old has been cleared to resume bowling after a one-year ban prevented him doing so during 2018.

Taylor made only one County Championship score over 50 with the bat last season - 112 against Glamorgan.

"Being scrutinised over and over again took its toll on me mentally and I've faced some very low points," he said.

Taylor served shorter bans in 2013 and 2016 and has now switched from off-spin to leg-spin to try to solve the problem.

He added: "I would like to thank Gloucestershire Cricket and the PCA (Professional Cricketers' Association) for their support over the past five years with the issues surrounding my bowling action.

"Making the decision to start bowling leg-spin has given me a new lease of life and I am excited to bowl again. I am looking forward to the challenge of competing with the ball again."

Taylor, who last month signed a new deal with the county to run until 2021, underwent testing in November at the National Cricket Performance Centre in Loughborough.

Regulations state the elbow joint must not straighten by more than 15 degrees during a bowler's delivery.