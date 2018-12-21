Adam Zampa: Australia spinner agrees to return to Essex for 2019 T20 Blast

Adam Zampa (right) has taken 64 wickets in 53 one-day international and Twenty20 matches for Australia

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa has agreed to rejoin Essex for next year's Twenty20 Blast.

Zampa, 26, was Essex's top T20 wicket-taker during the 2018 season, claiming 12 wickets at an average of 20.75.

His new deal includes not only the Blast's group stage, but any potential matches in the knockout stages.

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath said: "We saw how talented Zamps is with the ball last year and he's one of the best leg-spinners around at the moment."

The Eagles finished third-bottom of the Southern T20 group this year, winning just two of their 14 pool games.

Zampa, a regular for Australia's one-day international and T20 sides, added: "We didn't perform to the levels we were capable of last year and that's something we all want to put right."

Essex have also signed former Leicestershire batsman Cameron Delport to play in the T20 Blast next summer.