Tymal Mills 'gutted' to be ruled out of Big Bash League with hamstring injury

Tymal Mills, who played for Hobart Hurricanes last season, has also featured in the Indian Premier League

England fast bowler Tymal Mills says he is "beyond gutted" after he was ruled out of the Big Bash League with a hamstring injury.

The Sussex left-armer, 26, had agreed to play for Hobart Hurricanes.

But he is set to be out for eight weeks after being injured while bowling in a practice fixture on Thursday.

"Arrived out here in probably the best shape of my career so to go down before the tournament had begun is so disappointing," he posted on Twitter.

"Backing the boys all the way and will be supporting from back home."

Yorkshire-born Mills, who played for the Hurricanes in last season's Big Bash, has a congenital back condition where his spinal cord and vertebrae are closer together than normal.

It means he has been limited to the T20 format of the game but can still exceed 90mph in his bowling.

Hurricanes head coach Adam Griffith added on the club's official website: "This comes at a really unfortunate time for Tymal.

"He was bowling well and feeling really good as a result of playing cricket throughout the year leading up to the Big Bash season."