Big Bash: Tom Curran stars but Sydney Sixers beaten by Sydney Thunder
|Sydney Thunder 169-9: Buttler 63, T Curran 3-24
|Sydney Sixers 148-9: T Curran 62, Sams 3-30
|Sydney Thunder win by 21 runs
England's Tom Curran starred with bat and ball but still ended on the losing side as Sydney Sixers were beaten by Sydney Thunder in a Big Bash derby.
Curran took 3-24 as Thunder made 169-9, helped by Jos Buttler's 63, though England captain Joe Root fell for nine.
The Sixers fell to 56-6 but rallied courtesy of Curran's quick-fire 62 - before losing by 21 runs.
England hopeful Jofra Archer took 3-25 as Hobart Hurricanes beat Melbourne Stars by six wickets.
The Hurricanes decided to field after winning the toss and it paid off, restricting Stars to 155-5 from their 20 overs, with the Hurricanes reaching the target with eight balls to spare.