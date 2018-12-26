Dale Steyn takes South Africa bowling record from Shaun Pollock

Steyn was hoisted shoulder-high by his team-mates after taking his record-breaking wicket

Dale Steyn has become South Africa's leading Test wicket-taker by dismissing Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman in the first Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Fakhar edged to Dean Elgar at second slip to give Steyn his 422nd wicket and take him past Shaun Pollock, whose record had stood since he quit in 2008.

Steyn's haul has come in 89 matches, at an average of 22.60, while Pollock averaged 23.11 across 108 matches.

"He is a true leader of the attack and deserves the record," said Pollock.

The former fast bowler was commentating on television at the time of the wicket and offered a thumbs-up signal to 35-year-old Steyn, who responded with the same gesture after being lifted shoulder-high by celebrating team-mates.

Steyn's wicket reduced Pakistan to 17-2 on the first morning.

He is 11th on the all-time list, which is led by Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan who took 800 Test wickets. England's James Anderson is the leading fast bowler on the list, having taken 565 wickets.