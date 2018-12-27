Australia v India: Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli cause Australia problems

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli looked strong against the Australia bowlers

Third Test, Melbourne (day two) Australia 8-0 (Harris 5, Finch 3) India 443-7 dec (Pujara 106, Kohli 82, Agarwal 76, Cummins 3-72) Scorecard

A 170-run stand between century-maker Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Virat Kohli ensured India dominated day two of the third Test in Australia.

The pair fell in quick succession soon after lunch to give the hosts a key breakthrough on a batting-friendly pitch in Melbourne.

India finally declared on 443-7 with seven overs remaining.

The pressure was on openers Marcus Harris and Aaron Finch but Australia made it to the close of play on 8-0.

Pujara and Kohli had come together when openers Hanuma Vihari and Mayank Agarwal fell on day one and continued to build a strong partnership.

Kohli, chasing a seventh hundred in Australia, was undone by Mitchell Starc on 82, while Pujara made 106 before being bowled by Pat Cummins.

The 30-year-old - who has scored more runs and faced more balls than any other batsman in the series - has now scored 17 Test centuries, including two in this series, which is tied at 1-1.

Rohit Sharma, who was dropped by substitute fielder Peter Siddle on 15, went on to complete his 10th Test half-century and was 63 not out when Kohli declared.

It was a nervy time for Harris and Finch and pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah struck Harris on the helmet with a short ball, but he was able to continue after lengthy treatment by medical staff.