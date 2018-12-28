Australia v India: Tourists build up third Test lead in Melbourne

Jasprit Bumrah's haul of 6-33 was the best ever recorded by an Indian bowler at the MCG

Third Test, Melbourne (day three) Australia 151: Harris 22, Paine 22 India 443-7dec & 54-5: (Agarwal 28no, Cummins 4-10) Scorecard

India built up a commanding lead over Australia on day three of the third Test, despite a second innings collapse which saw home seamer Pat Cummins take four wickets in nine balls.

India paceman Jasprit Bumrah took six wickets in a fiery spell as Australia only made 151 in their reply to India's first innings total of 443-7 declared.

Cummins helped restrict India to 54-5, but they still lead by 346 runs.

It means the tourists are well placed for a 2-1 lead in the four-Test series.

Australia had been made to toil in the field - in Melbourne's stifling heat - for the opening two days, but the home bowlers were only given 66 overs of respite as their batsmen continued to struggle without the banned Steve Smith and David Warner.

Opener Marcus Harris and captain Tim Paine, who faced 85 balls, top-scored for the home side, both scoring 22 before being dismissed by Bumrah, who finished with 6-33 - the best figures recorded by an Indian bowler at the MCG.

Despite a 292-run first innings advantage, Indian skipper Virat Kohli decided not to enforce the follow-on.

Cummins, who was Australia's best bowler in the first innings, responded with 4-3 off his first four overs to give the hosts hope of dismissing India cheaply.

Mayank Agarwal was the only one in the Indian top order to provide any resistance with an unbeaten 28.