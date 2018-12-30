Matthew Maynard waits for Glamorgan head coach decision

Media playback is not supported on this device Mark Wallace aims to make 'Welsh cricket thrive'

Interim Glamorgan head coach Matthew Maynard says he would like to work with new director of cricket Mark Wallace on a permanent basis.

However, Maynard believes Wallace and chief executive Hugh Morris could look to appoint an external head coach.

Interim boss and batting consultant confirmed he applied for the head coach role before Wallace's appointment.

"It would be great to work with Mark but that is a club decision and out of my hands," said Maynard.

The former England batsman, previously in Glamorgan's coach between 2008 and 2010, is currently running winter training and Wallace said Maynard could still lead the county into the 2019 season.

Wallace will not start work at Glamorgan until February because of commitments with his previous employers, the Professional Cricketers' Association.

"When Mark starts I will have a chat with him and Hugh to see which way they want to go," said Maynard.

"If they want to go someone from outside like a Duncan Fletcher type coach I will have to rethink. Those are the things we have to talk about when Mark starts."

Glamorgan announced plans to appoint a new director of cricket and head coach at the end of the 2018 season, with coach Robert Croft departing after they finished bottom of the Championship.

Maynard believes the appointment of somebody who knows the club was the right decision as director of cricket.

"It's a great appointment and he is the right man for the job for the club and Welsh cricket," Maynard said of Wallace.

"I heard they were looking to get someone from outside in from that director of cricket role but that would not have been right."

Maynard, who has was awarded an MBE in the New Year's Honours for services to sport and charity, will have his Glamorgan batting consultancy role to fall back on even if he is unsuccessful in his bid to return to the head coach role.

"I have enjoyed working with the academy and second eleven players as well as the first team," said Maynard.

"As a batting coach it gives a nice balance and overview of the players coming through.

"As a head coach 95 per cent of your time is with the first team."