New Zealand v Sri Lanka: Hosts win by 423 runs for 1-0 series victory

New Zealand have won successive Test series against West Indies, England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka

Second Test, Christchurch (day five): New Zealand 178 (Lakmal 5-54) & 585-4 dec (Latham 176, Nicholls 162*) Sri Lanka 104 (Boult 6-30) & 236 (Wagner 4-48) New Zealand won by 423 runs; won series 1-0 Scorecard

New Zealand crushed Sri Lanka by 423 runs in the second Test in Christchurch to win the series 1-0.

Sri Lanka began the final day on 231-6 chasing an implausible 660, but folded within 14 balls.

Angelo Mathews, who retired hurt with a hamstring injury on day four, could not resume his innings as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 236.

A fourth successive series win lifted New Zealand into third in the International Cricket Council rankings.

"That's quite a cool thing to achieve," said captain Kane Williamson.

Tom Latham made 176 and Henry Nicholls 162 not out, adding 214 for the fourth wicket, as New Zealand made 585-4 declared in their second innings.

Although Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis, with 56 and 67 respectively, enabled Sri Lanka to stretch the game into a fifth day, no other batsman passed 22 as NeiL Wagner finished with 4-48.

Mathews has been ruled out of the three-match one-day series starting on 3 January and the Twenty20 international on 11 January.

"Angelo had a scan last night, and it's a grade two hamstring strain. The physio said he's out for four weeks," said Chandimal.

The all-rounder, who has been plagued by injuries in the last couple of years, may also be a doubt for the two-Test series in Australia which begins on 24 January.