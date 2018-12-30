New Zealand v Sri Lanka: Hosts win by 423 runs for 1-0 series victory
-
- From the section Cricket
|Second Test, Christchurch (day five):
|New Zealand 178 (Lakmal 5-54) & 585-4 dec (Latham 176, Nicholls 162*)
|Sri Lanka 104 (Boult 6-30) & 236 (Wagner 4-48)
|New Zealand won by 423 runs; won series 1-0
|Scorecard
New Zealand crushed Sri Lanka by 423 runs in the second Test in Christchurch to win the series 1-0.
Sri Lanka began the final day on 231-6 chasing an implausible 660, but folded within 14 balls.
Angelo Mathews, who retired hurt with a hamstring injury on day four, could not resume his innings as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 236.
A fourth successive series win lifted New Zealand into third in the International Cricket Council rankings.
"That's quite a cool thing to achieve," said captain Kane Williamson.
Tom Latham made 176 and Henry Nicholls 162 not out, adding 214 for the fourth wicket, as New Zealand made 585-4 declared in their second innings.
Although Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis, with 56 and 67 respectively, enabled Sri Lanka to stretch the game into a fifth day, no other batsman passed 22 as NeiL Wagner finished with 4-48.
Mathews has been ruled out of the three-match one-day series starting on 3 January and the Twenty20 international on 11 January.
"Angelo had a scan last night, and it's a grade two hamstring strain. The physio said he's out for four weeks," said Chandimal.
The all-rounder, who has been plagued by injuries in the last couple of years, may also be a doubt for the two-Test series in Australia which begins on 24 January.