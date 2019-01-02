Big Bash League: Jos Buttler shines but Joe Root fails again

Jos Buttler is the leading scorer in this season's Big Bash with 250 runs at an average of 50

Big Bash League, Sydney Showground Stadium Sydney Thunder 142-6 (20 overs): Buttler 55, Ferguson 42 Perth Scorchers 141-5 (20 overs): Turner 60* Sydney Thunder won by one run Scorecard; Table

England's Jos Buttler made his third half-century in four innings as Joe Root failed again for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League.

Buttler scored 55 off 54 balls in the Thunder's thrilling one-run win over Perth Scorchers in Sydney.

England Test captain Root managed only five and now averages 13 in five matches in his first season in Australia's Twenty20 competition.

The Scorchers managed 141-5 in reply to the Thunder's 142-6.

Buttler struck four fours and a six before he was out hit wicket, moving across his crease but connecting with off stump with his bat as he attempted to sweep pace bowler Jhye Richardson.

Root was bowled via bat then pad as he tried to sweep Ashton Agar. His highest score in the BBL is 18.

"It didn't look like the stumps were in any danger. It clipped his pad, box, legs, then rolled on to the stumps," England all-rounder Chris Woakes said on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

"It's a shame for Joe - he would have been desperate to impress. Games are starting to run out before he heads off to the Caribbean [for England's tour of the West Indies]."

Captain Ashton Turner's unbeaten 60 rescued the Scorchers' chase after they slipped to 54-5 on a slow pitch at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

Turner reduced the target to 21 off the final over but could manage only two off the last delivery with four needed to win.

Leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed took 2-22 and ran out Hilton Cartwright, while slow left-armer Jonathan Cook claimed 1-13 off four overs.

Victory lifted the Thunder up to second in the table - two points behind Hobart Hurricanes - while the Scorchers remain second bottom with one win from five games.

The BBL finishes on 17 February, although Root and Buttler will leave early to join England's tour of the West Indies, which starts on 11 January.