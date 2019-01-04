West Indies appoint Richard Pybus as interim head coach for England tour and World Cup

Richard Pybus quit as Bangladesh coach after just five months in charge in 2012 following a dispute with the board

West Indies have named Richard Pybus as interim head coach for England's upcoming tour and the 2019 World Cup.

The former Pakistan and Bangladesh coach takes over from Nic Pothas, who had held the same role since Stuart Law left his job as head coach in November.

English-born Pybus, 54, returned to West Indies as high-performance director in February, having been director of cricket from 2013 to 2016.

England face West Indies in three Tests starting on 23 January in Barbados.

The tourists will also play five one-day internationals and three T20 internationals.

Pybus will then lead the Windies in an ODI triangular tournament against hosts Ireland and Bangladesh in May, followed by the World Cup in England and Wales and India's tour of the Caribbean in July and August.

The West Indies Cricket Board said it will appoint a long-term head coach from September to replace Law, who left to coach Middlesex.

Pybus coached Pakistan's national team twice, in 1999 and 2003, and was appointed Middlesex coach in February 2007 only for the club to announce his departure with immediate effect in July that year "for personal reasons".

He said he was "really looking forward" to working with West Indies Test and ODI captain Jason Holder and T20 counterpart Carlos Brathwaite.

"We've got a great home series against England coming up," he added. "England are a high-quality side who will be an excellent test of the team in our home conditions."

Pybus' appointment on Friday was criticised by former West Indies captain Darren Sammy, who led the side when Pybus was director of cricket.

"Please tell me that's fake news, somebody please," Sammy posted on Twitter.

"After the mess in 2014 he can't be back, I refuse to believe that's true."