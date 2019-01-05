New Zealand v Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera century not enough as hosts clinch ODI series

Thisara Perera registered his first one-day international century against New Zealand

Second ODI, Mount Maunganui New Zealand 319-7 (50 overs): Taylor 90, Neesham 64, Malinga 2-45 Sri Lanka 298 (46.2 overs): T Perera 140, Gunathilaka71, Sodhi 3-55 New Zealand won by 21 runs Scorecard

Thisara Perera's 57-ball century was not enough to stop New Zealand sealing a 21-run win over Sri Lanka and an unassailable 2-0 one-day series lead.

The hosts posted 319-7 from 50 overs at Mount Maunganui, as Ross Taylor top-scored with 90 from 105 deliveries.

Sri Lanka slipped to 128-7 in response but Perera (140) struck eight fours and 13 sixes to keep them in the game.

However, he was the last man to fall, hitting Matt Henry to long-on as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 298.

Jimmy Neesham earlier thrashed 64 from 37 balls to help New Zealand set an impressive score.

Sri Lanka opener Danushka Gunathilaka made 71 but the middle order struggled before left-hander Perera hit his maiden one-day international ton on his 147th appearance in the format - finishing with 140 from 74 deliveries.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi took 3-55, while pace bowler Henry finished with 2-52.

The third and final ODI takes place on 7 January at Nelson.