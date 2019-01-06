Women's Big Bash League: Danni Wyatt helps Melbourne Renegades beat Brisbane Heat

Danni Wyatt is the top English run-scorer at this season's WBBL with 288 runs - six more than England skipper Heather Knight's 282 for Hobart Hurricanes

Women's Big Bash League, Harrup Park, Mackay: Melbourne Renegades 143-3 (20 overs): Molineux 50, Wyatt 45 Brisbane Heat 118 (18.5 overs): Mooney 44, Tahuhu 3-13, Brown 3-17 Melbourne Renegades won by 25 runs Scorecard

England opener Danni Wyatt starred with 45 from 37 balls as Melbourne Renegades beat Brisbane Heat by 25 runs in the Women's Big Bash League at Mackay.

Wyatt and Sophie Molineux (50) added 92 for the first wicket before the latter was run out, allowing the visitors to post 143-3 from their 20 overs.

Australia's Beth Mooney made 44 for the Heat but lacked support at Harrup Park.

The hosts were bowled out for 118 as New Zealand pace bowler Lea Tahuhu and Maitlan Brown both took three wickets.

It leaves Wyatt's Renegades in fourth place in the WBBL table with three games left and well placed for a shot at the semi-finals, a point behind the Heat with a game in hand.

Perry passes Lanning's runs record

However, the two Sydney sides remain out in front, with leaders Sydney Sixers beating Perth Scorchers by 32 runs while second-placed Sydney Thunder sneaked past Melbourne Stars by five runs.

Sixers' Australia international top three - Alyssa Healy (44), Ellyse Perry (80 not out from 54 balls) and Ashleigh Gardner (42) - helped them to a mammoth 183-2, with only captain Meg Lanning (76) passing 20 for the hosts in Perth.

Perry has now passed Lanning's record of 560 runs in a WBBL season, with 617 so far at an average of 88.14, including two centuries and four fifties.

England's two Scorchers representatives, Amy Jones and Kate Cross, made only 10 between them with the bat, while Cross was Perth's most economical bowler with 0-26 from four overs.

Meanwhile, England's Georgia Elwiss made six and took 0-23 for the Stars as they fell to the Thunder in a low-scoring game at Sydney's Bankstown Oval.