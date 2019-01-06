South Africa v Pakistan: Proteas win second Test to clinch series win

Pakistan removed Theunis de Bruyn - opening in place of the injured Aiden Markram - as South Africa cruised to victory

Second Test, Cape Town (day four): Pakistan 177 (Olivier 4-48) & 294 (Shafiq 88, Rabada 4-61, Steyn 4-85) South Africa 431 (Du Plessis 103) & 43-1 South Africa won by nine wickets Scorecard

South Africa strolled to a nine-wicket win over Pakistan in the second Test in Cape Town to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

After bowling Pakistan out for 294 in their second innings on day three, the Proteas began day four needing to score only 41 to wrap up victory.

They did so for the loss of Theunis de Bruyn, caught behind for four, while Hashim Amla retired hurt for two.

But Dean Elgar (24 not out) saw them over the line in 9.5 overs.

