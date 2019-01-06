Big Bash League: Joe Denly hits 76 as Sydney Sixers beat Adelaide Strikers

Denly's previous best BBL score this season was 14 from six innings - though he hit an unbeaten 72 for the Sixers last season

Big Bash League, Adelaide Oval: Adelaide Strikers 150-5 (20 overs): Weatherald 50, Wells 42* Sydney Sixers 152-4 (18.2 overs): Denly 76*, Rashid 2-17 Sydney Sixers won by six wickets Scorecard

England's Joe Denly made his highest Big Bash League score as he helped Sydney Sixers to a six-wicket win over Adelaide Strikers.

With the visitors chasing 151 to win, Denly hit 76 not out from 60 balls, including eight fours and a six.

He had previously managed 61 runs from six innings in the BBL this season.

Earlier, Denly's England team-mate Tom Curran took 1-38 from four overs for the Sixers, bowling Matt Short for 16 as the hosts made 150-5 from 20 overs.

Jake Weatherald top scored for the Strikers with 50 and Jonathan Wells added 42.

But Kent right-hander Denly was the star of the show for the Sixers, sharing stands of 47 with Daniel Hughes (24) and an unbroken 53 with keeper Josh Philippe (30 not out) as they won with 10 balls to spare.

Sunday's knock beat Denly's previous best BBL score of 72 not out, made against Melbourne Stars in January 2018, and earned him the player of the match award.

Denly first played for England's limited-overs sides in 2009 but had to wait eight and a half years for an international recall after being dropped in 2010.

He played in a one-off Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka in October last year, and also received a maiden Test call-up for that tour.

Though he did not play in any of the Tests, he retained his place in both squads for the upcoming tour of the West Indies.