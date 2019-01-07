Kirstie Gordon: 'Massive risk' worked out for England's Scottish spinner

Kirstie Gordon was England's leading wicket-taker at the Women's World Twenty20

Kirstie Gordon is aiming to become the "best spinner in the world" after taking a "massive risk" by stepping down from Scotland duties.

The 21-year-old was called up by England last year shortly after taking up a contract with Loughborough Lightning in the Kia Super League.

To avoid being classified as an overseas player for the part-time deal, she had to give up her Scottish career.

"I wanted to push on and see what I could achieve," said Gordon.

"It was a really tough decision and a massive risk because I didn't know if I would go on and get in the first XI for Loughborough, never mind play for England.

"Cricket Scotland have done a lot for me and, to make that leap into the unknown, it could have been for nothing.

"Only a few months ago, I might have been watching England women on TV and to be part of the team now is pretty surreal.

"In the end, it's worked out and people I've played and trained with in Scotland have been nothing but brilliant.

"Ultimately, I want to become a mainstay of the England team and try to become the best spinner in the world."

Aiming for the Ashes

Gordon started playing at her local Huntly Cricket Club at the age of 10 before progressing through the age grades for Scotland.

Her England debut came at November's Women's World Twenty20 in the West Indies, where she took eight wickets for the tournament runners-up.

The left-hander is sidelined with a stress fracture in her lower back and is expected to miss the spring tour of India and Sri Lanka. However, she aims to be fit for the Ashes series with Australia in July.

"It's massive for England to have the Ashes on home soil and it's a great opportunity to get our own back after losing the T20 final," Gordon said.

"Obviously, I'd be delighted to be picked, so I've just got to keep striving to be better and get myself fit. I'm making good progress with the rehab and I'm hoping to be back for the British summer in April or May."

Gordon, who is in the final year of her studies at Loughborough University, was joined at the World Twenty20 by New Zealand's Edinburgh-born off-spinner Leigh Kasperek, while Scotland missed out on qualifying in the summer and have yet to feature at a major finals.

"Cricket Scotland are making brilliant moves forward and, if they can keep that up, it won't be long before they have their own professional team and players like myself will stay because they can see a career there in the future," said Gordon.

"If young girls are watching me and want to take up cricket, then that's fantastic, and if they can see that there is a professional pathway for them, then that can only be a good thing."