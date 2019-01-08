Women's Big Bash League: Adelaide Strikers beat Hobart Hurricanes in super over

Sophie Devine hit 99 not out and 16 in the super over to lead Adelaide Strikers to victory

Women's Big Bash League, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide Adelaide Strikers 189-5 (20 overs): Devine 99*, McGrath 63, Hepburn 2-28 Hobart Hurricanes 189-8 (20 overs): Redmayne 54*, Mandhana 52, Coyte 3-32 Adelaide Strikers won in a super over Scorecard

New Zealand's Sophie Devine smashed Adelaide Strikers to a thrilling super over win against Hobart Hurricanes in the Women's Big Bash League.

The match ended tied after both teams made 189, with opener Devine hitting 99 not out off 53 balls batting first.

The Hurricanes set the hosts 13 to win off the super over but Devine needed only three balls, striking two sixes and a four to secure victory.

England captain Heather Knight was run out for a duck in Hobart's super over.

Knight, who took 1-49 off her four overs, made nine in the visitors' reply, with Smriti Mandhana (52 off 25 balls) and Georgia Redmayne (54 not out off 37 balls) taking their side to 189-8, while England's Danielle Hazell claimed 1-31.

Hobart needed eight to win off the last over and managed only three from the first five balls, but Katelyn Fryett hit a four off the last delivery to take the match to a super over, where Mandhana hit a six.

Devine had earlier added 105 for the second wicket with Tahlia McGrath (63 off 42 balls), before striking 31 from the last 10 deliveries she faced to help her side post 189-5, with England's Alex Hartley conceding 25 runs in a wicketless four overs.

But despite hitting 10 fours and four sixes, she could not bring up her century, scoring two from the final ball of the innings.

The Hurricanes are bottom of the eight-team table after two wins from 12 matches, with the Strikers a place ahead now with three wins from 11 games.

Elsewhere, Sydney Thunder beat Melbourne Renegades by six wickets thanks to an unbeaten 66 from captain Alex Blackwell.

England opener Danni Wyatt hit 59 off 53 balls to help the Renegades post 139-4 from their 20 overs.

The hosts recovered from 65-3 to win with four balls to spare after Blackwell struck seven fours and two sixes.

The Thunder are top of the table with nine wins from 13 games, while the Renegades are fourth.