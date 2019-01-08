Big Bash League: Joe Root and Jos Buttler end BBL stint with defeat

Buttler (left) and Root have had differing fortunes in the BBL

Big Bash League, Spotless Stadium, Sydney: Brisbane Heat 186-8 (20 overs): McCullum 56, Lynn 54 Sydney Thunder 34-2 (5.3 overs): Brisbane Heat win by 15 runs (DLS Method) Scorecard:Table

England pair Jos Buttler and Joe Root's stint with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League ended in defeat as they were beaten by Brisbane Heat.

The pair were playing their final game in the Australian Twenty20 competition before joining up with England for their tour of the West Indies.

With Thunder chasing 187 to win, Buttler was out lbw for five.

Root was six not out when rain ended the match with Thunder 34-2 and Heat winning by the Duckworth Lewis method.

Despite Buttler being out cheaply in his final innings, he departs as the BBL's leading run scorer with 273 from seven knocks.

His highest score was 89 and he made three half-centuries at an average of 39.

In contrast, Root, in his maiden BBL, has managed only 99 runs in his seven innings, with a highest score of 26 and an average of 14.14.

They now have a week until England's first tour match against a West indies Board XI on 15 January.

Sydney Thunder were left sixth in the table following the defeat by Brisbane.