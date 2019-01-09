Jonny Bairstow: England wicketkeeper-batsman extends Yorkshire contract

Jonny Bairstow has scored 15 hundreds and 35 half-centuries for Yorkshire

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow has signed a new three-year deal with Yorkshire

Bairstow has been at Headingley since the age of 11 and made his first-class debut for the county in 2009.

The 29-year-old has scored more 6,000 first-class runs for the White Rose, at an average of 51.15.

"He's a great role model for our younger players and it's fantastic to have Jonny connected with the club," said director of cricket Martyn Moxon.

"His ability on the field is unquestionable and, when he comes back to play for us, he's a match-winner."

Bairstow made his England Test debut in May 2012 and has scored 3,696 runs in 60 Test appearances at an average of 37.71.

He will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this year's Indian Premier League, which is likely to begin in March.