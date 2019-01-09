Fidel Edwards: Hampshire fast bowler signs red-ball contract

Fidel Edwards last played for the West Indies in 2012

Hampshire fast bowler Fidel Edwards has signed a new contract to play in the County Championship next season.

The former West Indies paceman, 36, will only play red-ball cricket, having appeared in all formats in 2018.

Edwards took 54 County Championship wickets at an average of 26.72 last term, and is now entering his fifth season with Hampshire.

"His pace adds variety and offers something different to our attack," said director of cricket Giles White.