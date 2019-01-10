James Vince: Hampshire batsman replaces Joe Denly at Sydney Sixers

James Vince could feature when the Sydney Sixers play Perth Scorchers on Sunday

Hampshire captain James Vince has joined Australian Big Bash League side Sydney Sixers, replacing fellow England batsman Joe Denly.

He will play in the remainder of the competition, with all-rounder Denly leaving for England's Test and one-day series' against West Indies.

He has played for Sydney Thunder in each of the past two seasons.

Denly made his highest BBL score on Sunday, hitting 76 not out from 60 balls in his final match.

Vince has cut short his spell with the Auckland Aces in New Zealand's 20-over Super Smash to sign for the Sixers.

The right-hander played for England in all formats in 2018, and helped Hampshire win the One-Day Cup in June.