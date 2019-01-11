Virat Kohli: We don't support 'inappropriate' team-mate comments

Pandya (left) could face a ban from India's cricket board

Australia v India, first ODI international Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground Date: Saturday, 12 January

India captain Virat Kohli says his players do not support "inappropriate" comments made by team-mates Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul about women.

The remarks from all-rounder Pandya, 25, and batsman Rahul, 26, were made on an Indian television show.

Pandya has since apologised on social media but the pair could be banned by India's cricket board.

"The two concerned players felt what has gone wrong and they have understood the magnitude," Kohli said.

Pandya and Rahul were speaking on popular celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan, which is hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

The chat show is in its sixth season and this was the first time cricketers have appeared on the sofa.

Pandya spoke about "hook ups" with several women and said he liked to observe women at bars or night clubs.

"I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way," Pandya posted on social media.

"Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect."

The controversy has arisen in the build-up to the first of India's three one-day internationals against Australia on Saturday.

India go into the game on the back of a 2-1 Test series win over their hosts - the first time they have won a contest in the longer format of the game in Australia.

Kohli insisted the team would adapt if Pandya and Rahul were not available to play.

"You don't have control over these things so you have to address it the way it unfolds. That's how we are looking at it." the captain said.

"It has to hit anyone hard, they will definitely understand the things that have not gone right.

"These are purely individual opinions - we definitely, as the Indian cricket team, do not support views like that and that has been communicated."

He added: "From the Indian cricket team point of view, any inappropriate comments that are made in that scenario are something we definitely don't support."