Faheem Ashraf: Pakistan all-rounder joins Northants for T20

Faheem Ashraf has taken 49 wickets at an average of 23.79 in his 51 career T20 appearances

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf will join Northants Steelbacks for the whole of this summer's T20 Blast.

The 24-year-old, who has played at international level in all three formats, averages 16.31 with the bat in T20 and has taken 49 wickets.

He is set to make his debut on 19 July against Durham, subject to clearance.

"Faheem is a proven white-ball cricketer with the variety and subtle bowling skills required in Twenty20," head coach David Ripley said.

Ashraf, a right-arm seamer who bats left-handed, has played 23 T20 internationals for Pakistan since making his debut in 2017.

He made his Test debut against Ireland in Malahide last May.