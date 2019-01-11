Olly Stone: Warwickshire bowler signs new contract until 2022

Olly Stone joined Warwickshire from Northamptonshire in 2016

Warwickshire fast bowler Olly Stone has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2022 county season.

The 25-year-old took 43 Championship wickets at an average of just 12.20 last summer as Warwickshire were promoted from Division Two.

He subsequently made his one-day international debut for England against Sri Lanka in October.

And he has been named in the Test squad for this month's West Indies tour.

"Having arrived at Edgbaston with a career-threatening injury, Olly has shown courage, determination and skill to get himself back to full fitness and show what a valuable player he is to Warwickshire and Birmingham Bears," said first-team coach, Jim Troughton.

"His selection for England is truly deserved and we're very glad he has committed his future to the Bears."