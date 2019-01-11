Dean Elgar: Surrey re-sign South Africa batsman for 2019 season

Dean Elgar has scored 797 runs over two stints with Surrey

County champions Surrey have re-signed South Africa batsman Dean Elgar as an overseas player for 2019.

The 31-year-old will arrive at the Oval towards the end of April, making him available for 13 of Surrey's 14 Championship matches.

He has 53 Test caps, and an average of 40.96, and is captaining the Proteas in the third Test against Pakistan.

"To have a top quality player who knows our set up was important," said Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart.

Elgar will also be available for the second-half of Surrey's One-Day Cup campaign, though his contract is subject to any international commitments.

He scored 387 Championship runs in 2018 as Surrey won their first title in 16 years.