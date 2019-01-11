Scotland call up Adrian Neill, Chris Greaves & Ruaidhri Smith for Oman tour

Glamorgan all-rounder Ruaidhri Smith returns to Scotland's squad

Scotland have given first call-ups to Gloucestershire's Adrian Neill and Highlanders' Chris Greaves for next month's tour of Oman.

Glamorgan's Ruaidhri Smith is recalled by acting head coach Toby Bailey, who takes over from Grant Bradburn.

The Scots are touring Oman for the first time and will take on the hosts, Ireland and Netherlands in a T20 tournament.

Bailey's side will then meet Oman in a three-match 50-over series.

"The squad has the balance of attacking, dynamic cricket with points of difference which will be essential in Oman and the T20 World Cup Qualifier later in the year," Bailey told Cricket Scotland.

"We are delighted that Adrian Neill has developed so much in the last year with the help of Gloucestershire and Owen Dawkins, who will also join the coaching staff for the tour.

"We also wanted to introduce the leg spin skill-set of Chris Greaves and it will be exciting to see this other dimension added to our spin unit."

Scotland squad

Kyle Coetzer (captain, Highlanders), Richie Berrington (Warriors), Matthew Cross (Warriors) Ally Evans (Knights), Chris Greaves (Highlanders), Matthew Leask (Highlanders), Calum MacLeod (Warriors), George Munsey (Knights), Adrian Neill (Gloucestershire), Safyaan Sharif (Highlanders), Ruaidhri Smith (Glamorgan), Hamza Tahir (Warriors), Craig Wallace (Highlanders), Mark Watt (Knights).