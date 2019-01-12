Steve Smith comeback to be delayed by elbow surgery

Smith was banned for 12 months last March

Ex-Australia captain Steve Smith will have elbow surgery and may not be fit to make his international return from a 12-month ban at the end of March.

Smith is serving a suspension from state and international cricket for his role in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa last year.

"Steve Smith will have surgery to repair a ligament in his right elbow," said a Cricket Australia spokesperson.

"He is expected to wear a brace for six weeks before starting rehabilitation."

Smith, 29, returned from the Bangladesh Premier League for scans on the injured joint before it was decided he would have surgery.

He has been playing international tournaments around the world as his ban only applies in Australia, where he has been taking part in club cricket.

"Return-to-play timeframes will be clearer once the brace has been removed," added the CA spokesperson.

Smith was banned along with David Warner for a year and Cameron Bancroft, who was suspended for nine months, after the controversy in South Africa.