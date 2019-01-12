Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul banned by India over Koffee with Karan comments

Rahul and Pandya were part of the India squad on the tour of Australia

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have been suspended by India's cricket board (the BCCI) after their comments about women on a television show.

The ban is with immediate effect and the pair have been told to return home from the tour of Australia to explain themselves.

The decision was taken even though both had apologised.

The BCCI said "an enquiry and proceedings will be made against them for misconduct and indiscipline".

Pandya, 25, and Rahul, 26, were speaking on popular celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan, which is hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

The chat show is in its sixth season and this was the first time cricketers have appeared on the sofa.

Pandya spoke about "hook-ups" with several women and said he liked to observe women at bars or nightclubs.

India captain Virat Kohli called the comments "inappropriate" and was without the two players for his side's defeat in the opening match of a three-match one-day series down under.