England in West Indies: Can you name the last tourists' squad to win?

England failed to win in the West Indies under Andrew Strauss in 2009 and under Alastair Cook in 2015

The last time England won a series in the West Indies was 2004.

Sam Curran was only five years old. Arsenal were on their way to being invincible. Yeah! by Usher was top of the UK charts and the first iPhone was still three years away.

Do you think you can name the England squad from that tour?

You have three minutes - and your time starts... now.

