Cameron Bancroft hits match-winning 87 for Perth Scorchers in BBL

Big Bash League, Optus Stadium, Perth: Sydney Sixers 177-5 (20 overs): Henriques 38 Perth Scorchers 178-3 (20 overs): Bancroft 87 not out Perth Scorchers win by 7 wickets Scorecard

Australia's Cameron Bancroft hit an unbeaten 87 off 61 balls to help Perth Scorchers to victory over Sydney Sixers in the Twenty20 Big Bash League.

Bancroft has resumed playing after the nine-month ban he was given for his role in the ball-tampering controversy in South Africa ended on 29 December.

His knock helped his side chase down 178 with seven balls to spare.

The 26-year-old opener hit one six and eight fours and has amassed 191 runs from five innings since his return.

Bancroft played club cricket in his home country after being banned along with Australia captain Steve Smith and David Warner, whose year-long suspensions end in late March 2019.

He made his Test debut in November 2017 and recently revealed he tampered with the ball during the third Test in South Africa after being told to do so by Warner and did so because he wanted to "fit in and feel valued".