George Bartlett: Somerset batsman signs contract extension until 2021
Somerset batsman George Bartlett has extended his contract until the end of the 2021 season.
The 20-year-old, who has come up through the club's academy, signed his first professional deal in 2017.
He has played 10 first-class games, scoring 406 runs, and hit his maiden Championship hundred last summer.
"I feel like I've shown glimpses of what I can do in the first team so hopefully I can build on that this year," Bartlett told the club website.