George Bartlett: Somerset batsman signs contract extension until 2021

George Bartlett scored 110 against Lancashire at Old Trafford last May

Somerset batsman George Bartlett has extended his contract until the end of the 2021 season.

The 20-year-old, who has come up through the club's academy, signed his first professional deal in 2017.

He has played 10 first-class games, scoring 406 runs, and hit his maiden Championship hundred last summer.

"I feel like I've shown glimpses of what I can do in the first team so hopefully I can build on that this year," Bartlett told the club website.