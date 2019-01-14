Dawid Malan: England batsman extends Middlesex deal until 2021

Dawid Malan
The last of Dawid Malan's 15 England Test caps came against India last summer

England batsman Dawid Malan has signed a new contract with Middlesex until the end of the 2021 season.

The 31-year-old, who made his first-class debut in 2006, has also been awarded a testimonial year in 2019.

The Middlesex skipper has scored more than 15,000 runs and played over 350 games for the club, with 19 of his 26 centuries coming in first-class games.

"The club has become my cricketing home in every sense," Malan told the club website after signing his deal.

"There is a sense of energy around the club, and I believe that 2019 will be a great year for us all."

He was a member of the Middlesex team that won the County Championship in 2016, but they were relegated 12 months later and will again play in Division Two this summer.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured