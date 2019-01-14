Dawid Malan: England batsman extends Middlesex deal until 2021

The last of Dawid Malan's 15 England Test caps came against India last summer

England batsman Dawid Malan has signed a new contract with Middlesex until the end of the 2021 season.

The 31-year-old, who made his first-class debut in 2006, has also been awarded a testimonial year in 2019.

The Middlesex skipper has scored more than 15,000 runs and played over 350 games for the club, with 19 of his 26 centuries coming in first-class games.

"The club has become my cricketing home in every sense," Malan told the club website after signing his deal.

"There is a sense of energy around the club, and I believe that 2019 will be a great year for us all."

He was a member of the Middlesex team that won the County Championship in 2016, but they were relegated 12 months later and will again play in Division Two this summer.