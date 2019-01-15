James Harris: Bowling all-rounder extends Middlesex contract

James Harris has taken 462 wickets at an average of 28.09 over the course of his first-class career

Middlesex pace bowler James Harris has extended his contract and will remain at the club until the end of 2021.

The 28-year-old was the club's leading wicket-taker in Championship Division Two last season, claiming 61 victims at an average of 20.54.

The Welshman has taken over 250 wickets in all formats since joining from Glamorgan in 2014 and has developed into a bowling all-rounder.

He also scored 454 Championship runs at an average of 32.42 in 2018.

"During a difficult year for the club James was outstanding in 2018," Middlesex managing director of cricket Angus Fraser said.

"He was given greater responsibility with the bat and grew into the role.

"He played several vital innings and we all believe he has the potential to produce even more."