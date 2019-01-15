England in West Indies: Hosts recall Darren Bravo for first Test

Darren Bravo's last Test appearance was against Pakistan

West Indies have recalled batsman Darren Bravo after an absence of more than two years from Test cricket for the first Test against England.

The left-hander has not played a Test since November 2016 because of a dispute with Cricket West Indies after he called president Dave Cameron a "big idiot" in a since-deleted tweet.

Bravo, 29, returned to the limited-overs sides at the end of last year.

West Indies face England in a three-Test series, starting on 23 January.

The hosts have called up two uncapped players in the 13-man squad - left-handed opener John Campbell, 26, and 30-year-old right-handed middle-order batsman Shamarh Brooks.

Oshane Thomas, 21, has also been named as cover for fellow fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, 22, who is recovering from injury, for the match in Barbados.

Bravo has scored 3,400 runs and averages 40.00 in 49 Tests, with eight centuries.

He was sent home shortly before a one-day international tri-series with Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in November 2016 after calling on Cameron to resign in response to an interview where the WICB president said Bravo had been offered a Grade C contract because of a falling average.

Bravo's contract was revoked and he did not play international cricket until a Twenty20 international against India in November last year before featuring in the ODI and T20 series against Bangladesh.

He had also not played first-class cricket since being dropped until appearing for Trinidad & Tobago earlier this month.

After losing both Tests against Bangladesh, West Indies have dropped batsman Sunil Ambris, leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo, wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton, fast bowler Sherman Lewis, pace bowler Keemo Paul, opener Kieran Powell and left-arm paceman Raymon Reifer from the squad.

Following the Tests, England play West Indies in five ODIs and three T20s.

West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.