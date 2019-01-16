Lord's redevelopment: MCC gets planning permission for £50m Compton & Edrich Stands

The stands - named after ex-England and Middlesex batsmen Denis Compton and Bill Edrich - are located either side of the media centre at Lord's

Lord's is set for a £50m redevelopment after owners Marylebone Cricket Club were granted planning permission to replace two stands.

The Compton and Edrich stands at the Nursery End of the London ground will be replaced by new three-tier stands.

It will increase the capacity by 2,500 seats to 31,000.

Construction will start on 24 August, a week after England's second Ashes Test against Australia, with the seats ready to be used from 2020.

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members will be asked to approve the plans at the club's annual general meeting in May, at the start of a busy summer in which Lord's will also host the men's World Cup final and an England Test against Ireland.

"We are excited to be commencing another transformational development at Lord's," said MCC chief executive Guy Lavender.

"The redevelopment will be an outstanding addition delivering world-class facilities, ensuring that Lord's remains the finest ground in the world to watch and play cricket."

The new stands will accommodate 11,500 spectators in total and will include better sightlines, catering and toilet facilities and wheelchair-accessible spaces as well as lift access at all levels.

All the facilities are due to be finished by summer 2021.