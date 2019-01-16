Jack Leach: England spinner signs Somerset contract extension

Jack Leach has taken 20 wickets in four Tests for England - including a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in November

England spinner Jack Leach has extended his contract with Somerset through to the end of the 2020 season.

The 27-year-old made his Test debut for England in New Zealand last March and claimed 18 wickets as they won 3-0 in Sri Lanka in November.

The Taunton-born left-armer made his Somerset debut in 2012 and has played 70 first-class matches, taking 236 wickets at an average of 25.66

"I'm very proud to have signed a new contract with my home county," he said.

Leach's first visit to County Ground came when he was taken there as a baby and he progressed through the club's academy ranks.

"He continues to contribute with match-winning performances and behaviourally epitomises everything we are trying to achieve at the club," head coach Jason Kerr told the club website.

Somerset will begin the 2019 County Championship with a home game against promoted Kent, starting on 5 April.