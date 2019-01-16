Jack Leach: England spinner signs Somerset contract extension
England spinner Jack Leach has extended his contract with Somerset through to the end of the 2020 season.
The 27-year-old made his Test debut for England in New Zealand last March and claimed 18 wickets as they won 3-0 in Sri Lanka in November.
The Taunton-born left-armer made his Somerset debut in 2012 and has played 70 first-class matches, taking 236 wickets at an average of 25.66
"I'm very proud to have signed a new contract with my home county," he said.
Leach's first visit to County Ground came when he was taken there as a baby and he progressed through the club's academy ranks.
"He continues to contribute with match-winning performances and behaviourally epitomises everything we are trying to achieve at the club," head coach Jason Kerr told the club website.
Somerset will begin the 2019 County Championship with a home game against promoted Kent, starting on 5 April.